inexpensive lift kit Earlier today I bought a 2010 KK petrol sport purely to get to difficult fishing spots. The ride height especially front seems a little low to tackle some of the more severe tracks. Can someone recommend an inexpensive lift kit in and around Perth, 1.5 to 2" would be OK. I won't be changing tyre size but just keeping the front valance from being bashed.



Many thanks Earlier today I bought a 2010 KK petrol sport purely to get to difficult fishing spots. The ride height especially front seems a little low to tackle some of the more severe tracks. Can someone recommend an inexpensive lift kit in and around Perth, 1.5 to 2" would be OK. I won't be changing tyre size but just keeping the front valance from being bashed.Many thanks