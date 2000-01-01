 2015 my16 jku wrecking blue manual [nsw] - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default 2015 my16 jku wrecking blue manual [nsw]
Asking Price: 50
Condition: Used - 17,000 kays
Location: Woodcroft 2767
MY15 JKU Blue with 17,000 wrecking.

Parts sold: passenger side doors complete, tow bar kit, gear knob (gearbox), soft top, centre console, headlight, side steps....

Rest of car available, drives, two keys......

ARB lift kit, MOPAR front and rear bars, Rubicon mags x 5, mud tyres (low), WARN/MOPAR winch, hardtop with freedom panels/bag,ALPINE NAVY II full kit plug and play, clear front indicators, 3 headlights, two sets of tail lights, full interior, etc......

Prefer to sell complete engine first before any major mechanical parts...

Smaller parts can be picked up from Glenbrook also (BH), can post most items, can deliver larger items by negotiation within 500 kays.....

0411186990

