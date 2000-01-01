Selling our 2000 Grand as plans have changed. It was a 1 owner car when we bought it 6months ago, old guy of 74ish. We have recently bought a 2013 wrangler so this needs a new home.
It is in very good condition inside and out, all the electrics fitted work well, seats, mirrors aircon, it is fitted with a Redarc low water alarm. All leather interior in good condition, no rips.
3.5'' lift, swaybar disco's, rear swingaway tyre carrier, winchbar, winch, lights, side steps/rock rails, 33'' all terrains, brake controller, tinted windows, Bushwacker flares, snorkel.
Locted at Logan for inspection, Rwc and 6mths rego.