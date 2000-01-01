Radiators with/without engine coolers? I have another question about my 1995 Toyota T100 3.4 L truck. I need to buy a new radiator for it and when I checked out the parts supplier outfits online, I noticed that some radiators come without transmission oil cooler/without engine oil cooler. Naturally, the radiators that come without engine oil coolers/transmission coolers are the cheapest. But I thought that the entire point of a radiator is to keep the engine cool, so why would they be selling radiators that don't cool the engine oil?



