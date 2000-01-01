Which Oil for 2.8l CRD Hey guys,



This was covered before in another thread in a different car section and I only had one person replying. Since I go more success in the JK section I figured i might get more imput here just to consolodate things for me.



In terms of oil for the 2.8l diesel engine...



Do all the JK wranglers have Diesel particulate filters or not? I heard that post 2010 they got DPFs but up to 2010 did not. When I spoke to mobil oil tech support they said according to their listing even the 2008 wrangler had DPF but was at a time when those things were coming in... so maybe some had some didn't.



Either way...



When I spoke to penrite for oil, they said according to the Mercedes blue book (MB)... the oil rating by the manufacturer recomended is 5w30 MB rated 229.31 and 229.51.



Penrites enviro+ 5w30 meets this specification.



However Penrite told me that If i buy a wrangler without a DPF... Jeep Australia told them that the car needs a 0w40 weight but still must meet 229.31 and 229.51 MB rating in which case Penrite said "we have no product to offer you".



So i contacted Mobil...



Same thing 5w30 MB rated 229.31 and 229.51 however Mobil said if it doesn't have a DPF then either the Mobil super 3000 (group 3 hydrocracked) or the Mobil 1 gold bottle 0w40 which is still a group 4 POA and still Mobils flagship product. They said no DPF and 229.5 and 229.3 MB rated (which mobil 1 gold bottle is) is fine and that jeep australia have their wires crossed.



In fact a 0w40 oil with an MB rating of 229.31 and 229.51 does not exist in Australia. So why Jeep still say thats all you should use is beyond Mobil.



What do you guys use? What would give the best protection... Once i get this car... will be 2.8L turbo diesel with Automatic gearbox... no DPF if possible... so 2007-2010 i guess would be the newest I can get without 1 if they don't have one... that would be the R428 CRD, I want to keep car for life so maximum protection is needed, not a good enough oil because most people sell after 300k anyway... Plan on 1 milion km and thrn replace engine if nothing else... so i just want 'thee' best oil for maximum lubrication etc so the car will never have premature wear.



Thanks! Hey guys,This was covered before in another thread in a different car section and I only had one person replying. Since I go more success in the JK section I figured i might get more imput here just to consolodate things for me.In terms of oil for the 2.8l diesel engine...Do all the JK wranglers have Diesel particulate filters or not? I heard that post 2010 they got DPFs but up to 2010 did not. When I spoke to mobil oil tech support they said according to their listing even the 2008 wrangler had DPF but was at a time when those things were coming in... so maybe some had some didn't.Either way...When I spoke to penrite for oil, they said according to the Mercedes blue book (MB)... the oil rating by the manufacturer recomended is 5w30 MB rated 229.31 and 229.51.Penrites enviro+ 5w30 meets this specification.However Penrite told me that If i buy a wrangler without a DPF... Jeep Australia told them that the car needs a 0w40 weight but still must meet 229.31 and 229.51 MB rating in which case Penrite said "we have no product to offer you".So i contacted Mobil...Same thing 5w30 MB rated 229.31 and 229.51 however Mobil said if it doesn't have a DPF then either the Mobil super 3000 (group 3 hydrocracked) or the Mobil 1 gold bottle 0w40 which is still a group 4 POA and still Mobils flagship product. They said no DPF and 229.5 and 229.3 MB rated (which mobil 1 gold bottle is) is fine and that jeep australia have their wires crossed.In fact a 0w40 oil with an MB rating of 229.31 and 229.51 does not exist in Australia. So why Jeep still say thats all you should use is beyond Mobil.What do you guys use? What would give the best protection... Once i get this car... will be 2.8L turbo diesel with Automatic gearbox... no DPF if possible... so 2007-2010 i guess would be the newest I can get without 1 if they don't have one... that would be the R428 CRD, I want to keep car for life so maximum protection is needed, not a good enough oil because most people sell after 300k anyway... Plan on 1 milion km and thrn replace engine if nothing else... so i just want 'thee' best oil for maximum lubrication etc so the car will never have premature wear.Thanks!