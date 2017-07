Jeep Cherokee XJ 2001 Parts Asking Price: Various Condition: New and Used Location: Ipswich ,Qld The following parts are New and Used and include shipping.

USED- Power Steering Pump $200.00

I removed this because I thought it was faulty BUT IT IS IN GOOD CONDITION.



NEW-Crankshaft Position Sensor $180.00

NEW-Idler Pulley 76mm/3" Smooth $25.00

NEW-Small Parts Kit for Rear Drum Brakes $30.00



email: The following parts are New and Used and include shipping.USED- Power Steering Pump $200.00I removed this because I thought it was faulty BUT IT IS IN GOOD CONDITION.NEW-Crankshaft Position Sensor $180.00NEW-Idler Pulley 76mm/3" Smooth $25.00NEW-Small Parts Kit for Rear Drum Brakes $30.00email: jacalag@gmail.com