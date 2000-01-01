Never ending Diesel dilemas So I've continued in my ventures to getting my TD cherokee to a happy place..



I've fitted an aftermarket oil cooler and everything seems to be going well (touch wood) 500km after rebuild.



Today I found a damn leak in the left bottom corner of my radiator. It's got one of those crappy plastic tank radiators. Anyone have any suggestions on best place to source a heavy duty radiator? Best I found was alloy at $700AUD, at that rate I'm almost inclined to have this plastic crap serviced for the time being.



Anyone replaced the intercooler with a better aftermarket unit? I've found some air/water coolers that I'm considering on giving a go as they are rated to have less than 0.5psi drop across the intercooler. Similar shape to the original so should be able to sit in its place quite easily.



Anyone think I'm going to far with this and should sink it in the ocean? I'm starting to...



