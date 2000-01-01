Wk2 average running temperatures, how hot is too hot? Time 7.30 pm ambient temperature outside 26 degrees Celsius. 30 minute drive.



Coolant averaged around 100 deg Celsius with a max of 108 and min of 97.



Oil temperature averaged 98 deg Celsius with a max of 102 and min of 96.



I was not towing anything. I was on relatively flat bitumen. I was travelling between 60 and 80 kmph in sections according to posted speed zones.



I've recently installed an ECB bullbar (loving it) and mounted two 9 inch spotties directly under the loop in the middle (where spotties go). This is likely blocking airflow.



Question is, is it running too hot? We can get 40 degree days here in Perth but low to mid 30s is very common most sunny days all around the year.



What are people's normal temperatures and should I be worried?

At what temp does the coolant start to go?

We're planning a drive to SYDNEY and wondering if we should remove the spotties or if this is ok? It still sits just over mid way in the range on the evic.



Thanks in advance.







