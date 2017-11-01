Nov/Dec 2017

Jeepfest is coming up on the 25th of November at Lardner Park in Victoria. Jeep Action has put in a lot of hours organising this event. One-off events held in different areas are always a challenge. It means scouting out and securing a venue and working out what is available in that area.



Last year Jeep Action organised and hosted Australias Jeep 75th celebrations at Bendigo in Victoria. Jeepfest is a one-day event and we dont expect Jeepers to travel long distances to attend for one day. But there is a big Jeep ownership in that part of the country and we are excited about the Jeep community supporting and attending the event. We will also be holding a swap meet at the event. Heres your chance to clean out your Jeep shed, dust off those unused parts and bring them to sell or swap at Jeepfest. You will need to book a swap meet site.



Help us plan the event by purchasing your tickets online. Knowing the numbers attending will help us organise enough food vendors and amenities etc. More information is available on page 6 and at jeepevents.com.au



This issue I join ROCO 4×4 in the south eastern United States for some great four-wheel driving. Thanks guys, for a great time. I also visit a Jeep enthusiast in Queensland and check out his collection. This Jeeper isnt a social media or Facebook guy. Yes there are some out there that arent, so its great to be able to feature his Jeeps here in Jeep Action. Project FC 360 is completed, we attend the Marathon Spares auction and more.



Enjoy your November/December issue.

