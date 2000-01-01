We were treated to a distinctly clandestine-feeling look at the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL today, as one photographer captured these images of two different bodies-in-white covered up.
While weve seen renderings and leaked images of the new Wrangler before, these photos prove a few things about the SUVs evolutionary new design.
First, the sculpted fender vent is immediately noticeable. Photos of the vehicle without attached fenders seem to suggest the vent will be purely cosmetic, as it doesnt look like it leads to any kind of engine bay heat extractor or intake. Nestled just aft of the vent will be a prominent Trail Rated 4x4 badge, a neat signature that Jeep reserves for its best off-roaders.
Spotted on the rear end of one of the bodies is the Wranglers new door handle design, oriented vertically here for the side-swinging tailgate. Jeep is abandoning the Wrangler JKs thumb button design for a conventional pull handle. Although we wish theyd bring back the utilitarian paddle handles found on the first two generations of the Wrangler, the JLs pull handles will likely be easier to use than the JKs thumb buttons. We wonder if owner feedback motivated the change; one of this authors relatives couldnt operate the JKs exterior door handles after undergoing wrist surgery.
Clearly visible on one of the bucks is the new JLs LED lighting up front. Replacing the current Wranglers grille-mounted turn signals will be block-shaped LED strips mounted to the leading edge of the front fenders. The relocated turn signals and kinked seven-slat grille both give the JL a little throwback style, hearkening to the first-generation Wrangler YJ and its Wrangler TJ successor.
We cant wait to see the Wrangler JL in the flesh, undisguised, and uncovered, but unfortunately, well likely have to wait until the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show in November to get a good look.
Source: KGP Photography