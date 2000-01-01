SPIED: Images of 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL Body Shell Surface We were treated to a distinctly clandestine-feeling look at the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JL today, as one photographer captured these images of two different bodies-in-white covered up.



While weve seen renderings and leaked images of the new Wrangler before, these photos prove a few things about the SUVs evolutionary new design.



First, the sculpted fender vent is immediately noticeable. Photos of the vehicle without attached fenders seem to suggest the vent will be purely cosmetic, as it doesnt look like it leads to any kind of engine bay heat extractor or intake. Nestled just aft of the vent will be a prominent Trail Rated 4x4 badge, a neat signature that Jeep reserves for its best off-roaders.



Spotted on the rear end of one of the bodies is the Wranglers new door handle design, oriented vertically here for the side-swinging tailgate. Jeep is abandoning the Wrangler JKs thumb button design for a conventional pull handle. Although we wish theyd bring back the utilitarian paddle handles found on the first two generations of the Wrangler, the JLs pull handles will likely be easier to use than the JKs thumb buttons. We wonder if owner feedback motivated the change; one of this authors relatives couldnt operate the JKs exterior door handles after undergoing wrist surgery.







Clearly visible on one of the bucks is the new JLs LED lighting up front. Replacing the current Wranglers grille-mounted turn signals will be block-shaped LED strips mounted to the leading edge of the front fenders. The relocated turn signals and kinked seven-slat grille both give the JL a little throwback style, hearkening to the first-generation Wrangler YJ and its Wrangler TJ successor.







We cant wait to see the Wrangler JL in the flesh, undisguised, and uncovered, but unfortunately, well likely have to wait until the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show in November to get a good look.



Source: KGP Photography

