CRD engine cut out Was driving along the Freeway when the engine just cut out. no warning or indication.



MIL , ETC ( and ABS I think)



Pulled into the breakdown bay. Tried to restart, turned over but no fire-up.



Did not have my autoenginuity can tool with me, so I disconnected the battery for 30 seconds, and removed the FDCM fuse ( incase it was a transfer case issue)



It started straight away , but MIL etc still on, The transmission was in limp home mode as it would not change gears, but drove OK.



After about 10 more minutes it cut out again, so I put the FDCM fuse back in and disconnected and reconnect the battery.



Starts OK , Transmission OK ,only MIL on. Drove home OK.



Cleared MIL and codes when I got home.



Drove for the next 4 hours OK.



From the scan tool I get: Some of those are due to the FDCM fuse being out and a previous headlight issue



Generic Powertrain

U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module

P0335 Crankshaft Position Sensor A Circuit

P0730 Incorrect Gear Ratio



Enhanced Powertrain

P065a Undocumented trouble code description

P0700 Transmission Control System (MIL Request)

P0335 Crankshaft Position Sensor A Circuit

U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module



Anti-Lock Brake System

U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module

U140e Implausible Vehicle Configuration Data Received

U0401 Invalid Data Received from Engine / Powertrain Control Module



Final Drive Control Module

U0402 Invalid Data Received from Transmission Control Module

U0401 Invalid Data Received from Engine / Powertrain Control Module



Front Control Module

B2100 Ignition Run/Start Input Circuit/Performance

B1638 Right Hi Beam Control Circuit High

U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module



Occupant Restraint Controller

B212d Ignition Run Only Input Circuit Open

U1415 Implausible/Missing Vehicle Configuration Data

U1414 Implausible/Missing ECU Network Configuration Data



Transmission Control Module

U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module

U1401 Implausible Engine Speed Signal Received

P0734 Gear 4 Incorrect Ratio







The two that concern me are:

P065a Undocumented trouble code description



Googleing indicates its a Alternator issue probably belt slip( belt is old)





P0335 Crankshaft Position Sensor A Circuit

Not sure if this is a issue or as a result of the alternator





Advice appreciated.



Also do Rock Auto carry the Crankshaft Position Sensor ? if so part number or a alternate source



