  #1  
Old 2 Hours Ago
vk2jdh
CrawlerStar
  
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Syney, North Shore
Posts: 408
What Jeep do I drive?: WH
Likes: 0
Liked 34 Times in 22 Posts
Default CRD engine cut out
Was driving along the Freeway when the engine just cut out. no warning or indication.

MIL , ETC ( and ABS I think)

Pulled into the breakdown bay. Tried to restart, turned over but no fire-up.

Did not have my autoenginuity can tool with me, so I disconnected the battery for 30 seconds, and removed the FDCM fuse ( incase it was a transfer case issue)

It started straight away , but MIL etc still on, The transmission was in limp home mode as it would not change gears, but drove OK.

After about 10 more minutes it cut out again, so I put the FDCM fuse back in and disconnected and reconnect the battery.

Starts OK , Transmission OK ,only MIL on. Drove home OK.

Cleared MIL and codes when I got home.

Drove for the next 4 hours OK.

From the scan tool I get: Some of those are due to the FDCM fuse being out and a previous headlight issue

Generic Powertrain
U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module
P0335 Crankshaft Position Sensor A Circuit
P0730 Incorrect Gear Ratio

Enhanced Powertrain
P065a Undocumented trouble code description
P0700 Transmission Control System (MIL Request)
P0335 Crankshaft Position Sensor A Circuit
U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module

Anti-Lock Brake System
U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module
U140e Implausible Vehicle Configuration Data Received
U0401 Invalid Data Received from Engine / Powertrain Control Module

Final Drive Control Module
U0402 Invalid Data Received from Transmission Control Module
U0401 Invalid Data Received from Engine / Powertrain Control Module

Front Control Module
B2100 Ignition Run/Start Input Circuit/Performance
B1638 Right Hi Beam Control Circuit High
U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module

Occupant Restraint Controller
B212d Ignition Run Only Input Circuit Open
U1415 Implausible/Missing Vehicle Configuration Data
U1414 Implausible/Missing ECU Network Configuration Data

Transmission Control Module
U0114 Lost Communication with Four-Wheel Drive Clutch Control Module
U1401 Implausible Engine Speed Signal Received
P0734 Gear 4 Incorrect Ratio



The two that concern me are:
P065a Undocumented trouble code description

Googleing indicates its a Alternator issue probably belt slip( belt is old)


P0335 Crankshaft Position Sensor A Circuit
Not sure if this is a issue or as a result of the alternator


Advice appreciated.

Also do Rock Auto carry the Crankshaft Position Sensor ? if so part number or a alternate source

Dave

