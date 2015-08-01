WA - Steep point, anyone been there with the JGC? Not sure how many of you are from WA, but I'm planning on going over to Steep Point with a few friends(land rover disco team) sometime in the Sept/Oct school break.



I've only got a 2012 3.6 non-quadra lift stock GC with Nitto Terra Grapplers on the stock 20's. Car has served me well both in Mundaring weir powerline and Beaches, Sandy cape etc. Nothing extreme.



Now, looking at the link, it suggest a high clearance 4wd is required as there is a fair bit of offroading to do on soft sand..





Anyone been to steep point with a stock height setup and 20" wheels.



If you think lift is required, can you please recommend what type and any local suppliers?



Other than that, the car is used as a daily office commute.



2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 3.6L v6, Mineral Grey.