 Uneek 2door roof rack - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

DoubleBlackOffroad
Find out how to advertise on Ausjeep?

Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > MARKET PLACE > 4~SALE > Accessories & Parts
Reload this Page Uneek 2door roof rack


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools
  #1  
Old 54 Minutes Ago
Benno9872  Benno9872 is online now
I just registered
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Burpengary
Posts: 11
What Jeep do I drive?: JK
Likes: 1
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Check out my Ride(s)
Default Uneek 2door roof rack
Asking Price: Neg
Condition: Used
Location: Burpengary Qld
Jk Roof rack 2door with sun roof panel, cost to replace $2400 with freight. Comes with ARB awning ($300). Purchased 2016, used for August trip to Cape York. Sold 2door, bought JKUCRD. Liked the UNEEK rack so much, I bought another one.
Does not come with chassis brackets if fitting to vehicle with OEM bumper, they are about $243 from uneek.
This is very sturdy, well built unit that served me exceptionally well on my trip the the Cape.
The rack has been used with some scrapes, but nothing too much.
Make an offer, but don't be insulting. I will post pictures soon.
Attached Thumbnails
IMG_0609.jpg   IMG_0616.jpg   IMG_0290.jpg   IMG_0244.jpg  
Last edited by Benno9872; 31 Minutes Ago at 04:31 PM. Reason: Add photos

Sponsored Posts
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 05:03 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.



Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=