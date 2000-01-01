





Search this Thread 1 53 Minutes Ago Sockeye CrawlerStar Join Date: Jun 2009 Location: Brisbane Posts: 417 What Jeep do I drive?: WJ Likes: 37 Liked 43 Times in 24 Posts Sockeye's Garage Routine logbook service. Mileage/time frame/cost. Last night I got a phone call from my local OD trying to book me for a routine service as according to their records it was due. Now, I am not quite sure if it is.



My 2015 V6 Diesel was out of the dealership in Feb 2016. First service was in August 2016 at 8K. Now I am at 14K and 6 months from the last service so it is supposedly requires an oil charge, etc.

I realize that FCA specified service every 10K or 6 months, but that feels a bit excessive compared to recommendations for the same vehicle/motor combination in other countries.



Should I service it now at 14K or wait a couple of months and do it before 17-18K mark? Could there be warranty implications if it is serviced few months later than specified?



Now, as far as costs go, two local OD quoted me $560 and $620 for this service which is essentially an oil change. They use Castrol 5W30 Professional oil.



Murchison Products wants $370 which sounds much more reasonable, but they use Penrite 5w30 EnviroPlus.



Alternatively, I can get Mobil 1 ESP oil and filters for around $250 and then pay some local licensed shop about an hour of labour to have the service done. This would also run me around $350-$370 no matter what.



I’d rather not do the service myself while the car is under factory warranty. Strictly due to potential dispute should there be issues developing with the vehicle. I don’t want them to claim that the problems are due to the service being performed by not qualified person.



So out of the all options the Murchison guys seem to be the most reasonable in all aspects. Plus, I wouldn’t have to argue with them about not doing the shifter recall and signing waivers. I don’t want to have the recall done for now. However, I am a bit concerned that the oil they use is not what FCA recommends. Any input on this one?



