  #1  
1 Hour Ago
HamaTime
I just registered
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 8
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
P042D Error Code - Change Oxygen Sensors
Hi All,

I have a 2011 Grand Cherokee Limited 70th Anniversary, 3L Diesel.

Recently keeps coming up with Check engine light and code P042D "Catalyst Temperature Sensor Circuit High Bank 1 Sensor 2". Which I interpret to meaning the oxy sensors are on the way out.

I rang Jeep servicing to confirm, technicians have not gotten back to me yet.

I can't find a specification diagram of the exhaust system to see if there are any other sensors that it could be, thus thinking it's the oxy sensor.

Has anyone had this problem before and fixed it by changing oxy sensors?

Does anyone have an exhaust diagram of a 2011 WK2 GC so I can see which bank and sensor is the right one to change? Not sure if it's before or after cat.

Thanks

  #2  
1 Hour Ago
HamaTime
I just registered
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 8
What Jeep do I drive?: WK2
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default
Pic of my ride for sympathy

  #3  
39 Minutes Ago
ianrmz250
I just registered
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Location: united kingdom
Posts: 19
Likes: 0
Liked 1 Time in 1 Post
Default
My uk 2011 crd has 3 sensors in the exhaust system.
Sensor 1 is fitted to the the manifold just before the turbo
Sensor 2 is fitted to the DPF canister between the cat / dpf filters
There is also an oxygen sensor fitted to the exhaust down pipe
My jeep is going in to have sensor 1 changed due to too many dpf regens
