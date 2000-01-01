P042D Error Code - Change Oxygen Sensors Hi All,



I have a 2011 Grand Cherokee Limited 70th Anniversary, 3L Diesel.



Recently keeps coming up with Check engine light and code P042D "Catalyst Temperature Sensor Circuit High Bank 1 Sensor 2". Which I interpret to meaning the oxy sensors are on the way out.



I rang Jeep servicing to confirm, technicians have not gotten back to me yet.



I can't find a specification diagram of the exhaust system to see if there are any other sensors that it could be, thus thinking it's the oxy sensor.



Has anyone had this problem before and fixed it by changing oxy sensors?



Does anyone have an exhaust diagram of a 2011 WK2 GC so I can see which bank and sensor is the right one to change? Not sure if it's before or after cat.



