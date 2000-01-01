Uneek rock sliders JK 2 door Asking Price: $750 Condition: Very good Location: Melbourne Hi folks,



Hi folks,The jeep will be sold soon, so I am selling my Uneek Rock sliders.These sliders are in very good used condition.No scrapes or dings - not used in angerThey have suffered on road use and light dirt road driving only.Uneek make awesome accessories and these sliders are no exception. Great quality and heavy duty with excellent mounting points to ensure they will stand up to any task.I'm asking $750 and I'm located in outer eastern Melbourne. You pay for freight if you want them shipped but remember they weigh a ton.Check out the Uneek website if you want more info about weights or mounting (they're really easy to attach).If you're wondering, I have a 2014 wrangler - I assume fitment will be suitable for other year models..PM me here if you're interested or would like more pics.Thanks for looking.Cheers,JM. Last edited by jmcg; 1 Hour Ago at 12:16 PM .