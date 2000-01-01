2 door JK storage drawer system Asking Price: $1,700 Condition: Very good Location: Melbourne Hi folks,



The Jeep is to be sold soon, so I am offering my storage drawer system for sale.



Please note: Fridge is NOT included in the asking price.



This awesome Drifta made storage system is made to fit beautifully into a 2 door wrangler (rear seats removed).



It incorporates two drawers 900mm long, a fridge slide and a pull out table or bench space. The bench pictured to the left of the fridge can pull all the way out and has legs that fold up underneath to use as a table. Also included are 'wings' that cover the space left on either side of the drawers. I currently use the space beside the fridge to hide the second battery. The divider next to the fridge is also removable if the fridge isn't being used. Both drawers have locks (keyed alike).



Check out the Drifta website if you want more info. Drifta are an awesome Australian company that make quality products.



I have had theses drawers for less than a year and done about a few short camping/touring trips so they haven't been used much. They are in great condition.



The cost of the drawers was just over $2,000 new excluding fitting.



I am asking $1,700 and will consider a reasonable offer.



Located in outer Eastern Melbourne. You pay for freight if you want them shipped.



PM me here if you want more info or pics.



Thanks for looking.



Cheers,



JM.











