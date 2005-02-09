





Search this Thread 1 35 Minutes Ago haywj1 I just registered Join Date: Apr 2017 Posts: 6 What Jeep do I drive?: WJ Likes: 0 Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts haywj1's Garage 2005 2.7 crd wj cherokee black smoke hi guys,



i actually posted in the technical section and someone advised me to post in here instead.



i have an issue with my newly acquired 2005 wj cherokee. 2.7 crd.



i bought the car cheap with the intention on repairing relatively easy, i guess I've spent a few solid days on it and am now down to last final steps and would just like some advice to whether i am in the right direction and if there is anything else to look out for.



the car has 130000kms on it. full service history and looked after very well and is beautiful to drive apart from the smoke. practically no engine blow by.



the smoke is black and always there, idle and heavy under load. it seems to clear up a bit if you go WOT a few times but then once it idles for a further few seconds the smoke comes back heavy next time you go WOT.



i was told that the injectors had been replaced in an effort to fix the problem. i can also see that someone has in my opinion replaced injectors as there is a hole in the firewall and the injectors look relatively new.



as i was originally looking to buy an ml270 i looked up on the common faults etc and then found out that the jeep had the same engine so i thought id tackle this one as i much preferred the idea of a coil cab live axle rig. i was under the impression that there could really only be a few things left to cause this issue mainly the egr and swirl flaps. it looked to me as though the swirl flaps were jamming up and also felt like it so i proceeded to remove inlet to clean swirl flaps (i personally wanted to keep these) and carry out egr delete using the method described on this forum by tricking eco to thinking operation is normal.



once i had finished all this i found smoke was still there. i have access to a snap on solus and i was able to retrieve, clear and then view any new codes which there was none.



all sensor input values look normal to me. boost is around 17 psi when under high stall condition.



i noticed that 2 of the injectors were incorrectly matched which i rectified with the diagnostic tool and no change. possibly even making it worse but that is probably just a figure of my imagination due to the amount of smoke i have been looking at.



i disconnect maf sensor, nothing really changed besides from minor difference in running condition, smoke stays evident.



i performed an injector leak test, i am unsure of the actual amount which is considered ok but it was minimal and all injectors were fairly even. maybe a little bit more than a tablespoon after 30 seconds?



would i be right to assume that even know the leak back test came back ok in my eyes, that there could still be an issue with the injector nozzle/s and possible not atomising the fuel correctly or just leaking past nozzles?



i also read from another member on here he had an issue with his mechanic not removing all copper washers when they replaced injectors which was causing the same issue by affecting the spray pattern etc?



i have been literally spending 3 days straight trying to figure this out and just going a little crazy now.



i am just now led to believe that i need to get the injectors out and inspect.



but first i would like to ask if anyone has any solid knowledge on how much rail pressure these engines run?



i have seen results with the scanner that seem way too low to me, but as i said, no codes. and also the set point pressure (ecm pressure request i take it) is practically the same as actual rail pressure. these figures are 29000kpa at idle so around 5000psi? i feel this is ridiculously low but the only information i can obtain regarding fuel pressure in the service manual is to do with the low pressure pump. however i have noticed in a uk merc forum that pressures of 400 bar was what i should be seeing, which equates to around the 5000psi mark. as the snap on tool is slow to relay some sensor feedback so i can really only accurately state the idle pressure. it does go up with rpm but the tool is just too slow. i must remind you that the car starts fine even when cold.



i can not find any air leaks whatsoever and egr is sealing as i have blocked off the neck that feeds into the actual inlet section. i am however going to smoke bomb the inlet to see if i have missed anything?



there seems to be some pretty clued up guys on this forum so can anyone suggest anything else at all? any help would be much appreciated.



i have just flown up to work for a week but when i get home i will be fixing this issue once and for all.



first thing i will be doing is removing the injectors and checking if any washers have been left in the head. and possibly get the injectors bench tested if nothing evident comes to light.



can anyone advise the best part numbers and definitely what parts i will need for the injector refitment?



also is there any way to do an injector cut out test on these engine? i figure that way if it is an injector i might be able to eliminate which injector\s?



as i said earlier any help is much appreciated. i really should have hopped on here sooner but i really didn't think anyone actually used forums anymore and it was all just old threads! how stupid of me to assume!!!



