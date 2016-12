Weird Groaning sound Hi Guys , my WJ has just stated making a groaning coming from the front. It only happens above 60k and only when i take my foot off the accelerator. Its not a diff wind.



I am thinking could be wheel bearings? Initially thought Diff but only happens when backing off the go fast pedal.



Ideas or would it be bearings Hi Guys , my WJ has just stated making a groaning coming from the front. It only happens above 60k and only when i take my foot off the accelerator. Its not a diff wind.I am thinking could be wheel bearings? Initially thought Diff but only happens when backing off the go fast pedal.Ideas or would it be bearings