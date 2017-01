2013 Wrangler Soft Top (Genuine Freedom Top) Asking Price: 600 Condition: Very good Location: Thirroul, NSW Genuine Jeep Wrangler 4 Door Complete Soft Top Kit w/ Hardware with tinted windows. (Genuine Jeep Freedom Top.)





My Jeep's been sold so no longer any use for it.





Comes with Freedom Top Carrier bag that hooks onto backseat for storage of windows when removed.



Very good condition. Used hardtop mostly.



