Radiator Hose frustration ahhh (or why is it so hard) Replacing radiator, thought I would do the hoses too.

Where do you get em?

Repco - no listing

Bursons - no listing

Peps - no listing

When last I checked they had one not both in the Jeep warehouse in Melbourne. I can leave the old ones on which I assume I will have to do but hate to need some in a hurry. What are your thoughts, where do you get them?





