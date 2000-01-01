 Poison Spyder Bonnet Louver Jeep Wrangler JK and others - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Default Poison Spyder Bonnet Louver Jeep Wrangler JK and others
Asking Price: 250
Condition: Brand New
Location: melbourne
For sale is my Poison Spyder Jeep Wrangler JK bonnet louver. Its brand new and never installed, got this for my old jeep but sold the car before i installed it. These are great to reduce engine temps. Its powder coated black and would make any jeep look the goods.

These can be fitted to pretty much any car bonnet

These also help with light refelection off the bonnet if you have a light bar installed as they are matt black.


Priced for a qucik sale..


$250


04five zero 23 two one 21


Here's a description for it:

The Poison Spyder Hood Louver helps keep your engine running cool by promoting airflow through the engine compartment. Many factors can contribute to high under-hood temperatures, which can translate to higher engine coolant temperatures and overheating. Headers, slow speeds, flex fans, and the cramped spaces of the engine compartment can all contribute to increased heat and reduced airflow. This Hood Louver kit frees up airflow through the engine compartment, allowing hot air to escape and cooler air to be drawn in through the radiator, improving cooling of both the engine coolant and under-hood air. Rock-crawlers and slow-moving vehicles are especially susceptible, as slower speeds naturally result in reduced airflow.

