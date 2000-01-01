Hey guys,
Just noticed the other day looking at the back of my car its on the piss a bit.
Measured from the floor to the guard and the LHS is sitting about 20 - 25mm lower than the right.
The springs were only installed a couple of months ago so the only things i can think it could be are
-one of the springs is a MD not HD like i ordered highly unlikely though
-i was thinking the spring isolator rubber could be worn or missing in that side.
Apart from that cant really think of anything else. I know the fuel tank is in the left but even with someone sitting in the rear of the right it still sits alot higher.
I also have a kinda knocking sound coming from the rear right aswell very faint not brutal sounding so that might have something to do with it too...
Any help muchly appreciated guys.