WH uneven heights in rear with OME lift Hey guys,



Just noticed the other day looking at the back of my car its on the piss a bit.

Measured from the floor to the guard and the LHS is sitting about 20 - 25mm lower than the right.



The springs were only installed a couple of months ago so the only things i can think it could be are

-one of the springs is a MD not HD like i ordered highly unlikely though

-i was thinking the spring isolator rubber could be worn or missing in that side.



Apart from that cant really think of anything else. I know the fuel tank is in the left but even with someone sitting in the rear of the right it still sits alot higher.

I also have a kinda knocking sound coming from the rear right aswell very faint not brutal sounding so that might have something to do with it too...



