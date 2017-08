Michelin Latitude Tour HP Tyres Laredo and others Asking Price: $300 To Suit: Laredo or 18 inch wheels Size: 265/60R18 Condition: Used 15k klms old Location: Murrumba Downs Have a set of 4 quality tyres off our laredo we purchased in December 2016.



Have been removed today as we fitted some all terrains finally.



No damage, never any punctures, lots of tread left and going cheap.



Have a set of 4 quality tyres off our laredo we purchased in December 2016.Have been removed today as we fitted some all terrains finally.No damage, never any punctures, lots of tread left and going cheap.