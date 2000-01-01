FOR SALE: NEW! STILL IN OEM BOX!
MY PRICE: $AU 250.00 including delivery = SAVING AT LEAST $AU 250.00!!!
Recommended Retail Price: $US 445.00 (www.quadratec.com.au
)
REASON FOR SALE: Online retailer delivered me the wrong part number so I got an exhaust for a TJ for free!!!
DESCRIPTION: The aFe Mach Force XP High Tuck cat-back systems are designed for maximum ground clearance and performance. These aFe systems are finished off with a Hi-Tuck tip that is dumped right behind the rear axle which was developed to give your Jeep extra clearance during extreme angle climbs or descents. A straight through design, free-flowing stainless steel muffler is used to absorb high pitch tones producing a powerful sound and unleashing all of the available horsepower and torque from your rig. Mach Force XP exhaust systems are constructed of 3" mandrel bent stainless steel tubing with smooth transition bends, which allow for lower turbulence, increased horsepower and torque while improving throttle response. The Mach Force XP HI-Tuck 3" Cat-Back exhaust system is constructed of 3" mandrel-bent 409 stainless steel tubing which delivers up to 13 additional Horsepower and 15 ft/lbs of torque. The 3" system is better suited for vehicles with engine or programmer modifications, which could benefit from quicker dissipating exhaust and heat. The Mach Force XP kits also use all factory mount locations providing stability and a hassle-free installation. The OE style bayonet hangers are used to maintain a stable pipe location during high vibration and high heat conditions. High quality OE style flange and band clamps are used for a complete 360-degree sealing surface eliminating leak paths. All aFe exhaust systems are engineered and manufactured in our Corona, California manufacturing facility.