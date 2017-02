Jeep fuse lingo. I have discovered that the fuse block diagram in my owners manual (1996 XJ sport) does not match the fuse block inside my car. So I am trying to match things up. The owners manual describes the fuse I am looking for as "30 amp NAT"..... can anyone tell me what the NAT means? All the 30 amp fuses seem to be green.



I think most of the other acronyms are colours, like LT BL (light blue) YL (yellow), and VL (violet?) but what is C/BREAKER and TN?



