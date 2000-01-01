Hey All,
I'm having some issues with my 2008 Jeep Limited KK Diesel 2.8.
Basically 20kms after filling at a different petrol station last week I noticed a loss of power, then all of a sudden I couldn't get the car above 80km on the freeway.
I had the Jeep in for a quote from Jeep Weribee and the claim it needs a turbo replacement and a new ERG Valve. They quoted $10,550 for the work.
I politely declined and collected my car. I've tried some fuel treatments and at about half empty re-filled the car at the petrol station I usually use, using Caltex Premium Diesel. Initially it seemed to be working but it's back to the loss of power. I can occasionally cut through and engage the turbo and it get's it's power back, but it intermittent at best.
I've been researching a new turbo and the EGR valve, any helps hints would be most welcome.
Thanks in advance.