KK Diesel Turbo & EGR issue Hey All,



I'm having some issues with my 2008 Jeep Limited KK Diesel 2.8.



Basically 20kms after filling at a different petrol station last week I noticed a loss of power, then all of a sudden I couldn't get the car above 80km on the freeway.



I had the Jeep in for a quote from Jeep Weribee and the claim it needs a turbo replacement and a new ERG Valve. They quoted $10,550 for the work.



I politely declined and collected my car. I've tried some fuel treatments and at about half empty re-filled the car at the petrol station I usually use, using Caltex Premium Diesel. Initially it seemed to be working but it's back to the loss of power. I can occasionally cut through and engage the turbo and it get's it's power back, but it intermittent at best.



I've been researching a new turbo and the EGR valve, any helps hints would be most welcome.



