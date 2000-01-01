 KK Diesel Turbo & EGR issue - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Go Back   AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR > JEEP GARAGE > KK Cherokee
Reload this Page KK Diesel Turbo & EGR issue


Portal Register Forums Trading Your Jeep New Garage Mark All Read

Post New Thread  Reply
 
Thread Tools Search this Thread
  #1  
Old 4 Hours Ago
Adam H  Adam H is offline
I just registered
  
Join Date: Nov 2017
Posts: 1
What Jeep do I drive?: KK
Likes: 0
Liked 0 Times in 0 Posts
Default KK Diesel Turbo & EGR issue
Hey All,

I'm having some issues with my 2008 Jeep Limited KK Diesel 2.8.

Basically 20kms after filling at a different petrol station last week I noticed a loss of power, then all of a sudden I couldn't get the car above 80km on the freeway.

I had the Jeep in for a quote from Jeep Weribee and the claim it needs a turbo replacement and a new ERG Valve. They quoted $10,550 for the work.

I politely declined and collected my car. I've tried some fuel treatments and at about half empty re-filled the car at the petrol station I usually use, using Caltex Premium Diesel. Initially it seemed to be working but it's back to the loss of power. I can occasionally cut through and engage the turbo and it get's it's power back, but it intermittent at best.

I've been researching a new turbo and the EGR valve, any helps hints would be most welcome.

Thanks in advance.

Sponsored Posts
  #2  
Old 2 Hours Ago
MidnightMods  MidnightMods is offline
Lowranger Shocker
  
Join Date: Jun 2012
Posts: 1,650
Likes: 7
Liked 117 Times in 91 Posts
Default
get it on a scan tool,
new turbo is around 2k,
new EGR is around $300

do you have an engine light on?
Post New Thread  Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Tools Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On




All times are GMT +10. The time now is 07:49 PM.


Contact Us - www.ausjeepoffroad.com - Archive - Top


AJOR does not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. The messages express the views of the author of the message, not necessarily the views of AJOR or any entity associated with AJOR, nor should any advice be substituted as technical advice replacing that of a mechanic. You agree, through your use of this service, that you will not use AJOR to post any material which is knowingly false and/or defamatory, inaccurate, abusive, vulgar, hateful, harassing, obscene, profane, sexually oriented, threatening, invasive of a person's privacy, religious, political or otherwise violative of any law. You agree not to post any copyrighted material unless the copyright is owned by you or by AJOR. The owner, administrators and moderators of AJOR reserve the right to delete any message or members for any or no reason whatsoever. You remain solely responsible for the content of your messages, and you agree to indemnify and hold harmless AJOR, the administrators, moderators, and their agents with respect to any claim based upon transmission of your message(s). The use of profile signatures to intentionally mislead or misdirect any member on this forum is not acceptable and may result in your account being suspended. Any trip that is organised through the AJOR forum is participated at your own risk. If you or your vehicle is damaged it is your responsibility, not that of the person that posted the thread, message or topic initiating the trip, nor the organisers of AJOR or moderators of any specific forum. This forum and associated website is the property of AJOR.





Powered by vBulletin® Version 3.8.7
Copyright ©2000 - 2017, vBulletin Solutions, Inc.

AJOR © 2002 - 2017 AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM. All corporate trademarked names and logos are property of their respective owners. Ausjeepoffroad is in no way associated with DaimlerChrysler Corporation or Fiat Jeep.
www.midlifemate.com wayalife.com jkwrangler.com ausjeepforum.com jk-forum.com canadianjeepoffroad.com 20secondgorilla.com
vB Ad Management by =RedTyger=