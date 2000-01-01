Quote: Originally Posted by bodgie A couple of questions for you:



1. can you work on your car yourself?

2. What is your budget?



Common rail diesels can be great when they are working. When they break, and they do, they can cost a fortune to diagnose, and then there is the cost of the parts.



I wouldn't recommend buying a high mileage CRD (> 140,000km) as it is likely to be problematic. Common problem areas are high pressure pumps and injectors, pumps and injectors run anywhere from $500 to over $1,000.



Don't buy one if saving fuel is what you're worried about, a small repair can kill any savings you make.



If you are handy on the tools you will be in a better place, if you aren't, you won't.



Jason

Yes i do all my own work, have built diesel engines in the past. I know they can get Exy if something breaks. Not to worried on cost to run its just i plan to do alot of remote touring in the next year or so, not really into the slow rock crawling stuff (it bores me).



Yes i do all my own work, have built diesel engines in the past. I know they can get Exy if something breaks. Not to worried on cost to run its just i plan to do alot of remote touring in the next year or so, not really into the slow rock crawling stuff (it bores me).

Its just a thought at the moment still have other options to consider, its only planing stages , could even end up keeping mt current one as yet. Thanks mate.