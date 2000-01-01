 WH Strange Trans Issue - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR

28 Minutes Ago
Ausromeo
WH Strange Trans Issue
Hi Guys,

Have 2007 WH 5.7 Hemi.
Getting codes:
P0700-General Trans Fault
P0750-LR Solenoid Circuit
P0706-Transmssion Range Sensor

Once codes are reset, can start and shift to reverse fine. As soon as neutral or drive are selected four boxes surrounding shift indicator on dash are displayed and trans goes into limp mode.
This happens whether car is running or not. Same result with just key 'on'.

We thought it may be a fault with the shifter itself. The thing that is throwing me is the cooling fan roars at full speed as if the trans or engine are overheating. Does this even on a cold start.

Superchips tuner wont show a trans temp reading even when I select that feature. Then again...I've never checked that function works in the past.

Anyone with similar experience please let me know. Trying to avoid taking this thing to a shop. Mechanics in Cairns and Jeeps just don't bond well.

Thanks heaps.

Luke

10 Minutes Ago
JamesLaugesen
Default
Sorry I don't have any experience with those codes, but I can confirm that the Superchips wont show trans temp for the 545rfe, so that (at-least) is normal.
