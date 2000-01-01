Hi everyone,
I have 2015 Overland Diesel brought new. The satnav change State selection does not work now. It used to work for about 12 months and then something like a software change wrecked it. (Uconnect?)
The workaround is to use the voice recognition system which doesn't like my wife shouting at it while she is driving!! A bit of a pain to use frankly.
We tow a 3.1t caravan a lot and cross state boundaries all the time. Cant get any sense from any dealers and I'm about to email FCA Australia. Wish me luck!
The Satnav database is 2013 I think so we always have to run another Smartphone GPS or Garmin as a backup. Pretty poor for a fancy Jeep.
Have read stuff on US forums about this but of course things may be different to Aus.
We have done 50,000km and only problem we've had was a dying battery which was caught in time. A great tow vehicle. Cant get my wife out of it!