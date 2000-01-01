 Overland Satnav state change button not working - AUSJEEPOFFROAD.COM - AJOR


Hi everyone,
I have 2015 Overland Diesel brought new. The satnav change State selection does not work now. It used to work for about 12 months and then something like a software change wrecked it. (Uconnect?)
The workaround is to use the voice recognition system which doesn't like my wife shouting at it while she is driving!! A bit of a pain to use frankly.
We tow a 3.1t caravan a lot and cross state boundaries all the time. Cant get any sense from any dealers and I'm about to email FCA Australia. Wish me luck!
The Satnav database is 2013 I think so we always have to run another Smartphone GPS or Garmin as a backup. Pretty poor for a fancy Jeep.
Have read stuff on US forums about this but of course things may be different to Aus.
We have done 50,000km and only problem we've had was a dying battery which was caught in time. A great tow vehicle. Cant get my wife out of it!

What you are describing is exactly how the KL series nav is working. The State indicator shows State/Country and you can not change the state. I have been hassling FCAA since Sept 2015 and am currently awaiting a call back though not holding my breath.

However... I jumped into a 2017 Grand at the dealer the other day and although it was running the same 16.16.13 software as my Cherokee it did not have the state displayed, only the country. It allowed to select a destination in any state state no probs. So it's not the software version it seems more like a firmware issue. Though some have 'fixed' it by rolling back to an earlier software version.

Will let you know if I ever get a call back... three weeks now since sending an email and a week since the respondent on their FB page said they would get someone to call.

