Overland Satnav state change button not working Hi everyone,

I have 2015 Overland Diesel brought new. The satnav change State selection does not work now. It used to work for about 12 months and then something like a software change wrecked it. (Uconnect?)

The workaround is to use the voice recognition system which doesn't like my wife shouting at it while she is driving!! A bit of a pain to use frankly.

We tow a 3.1t caravan a lot and cross state boundaries all the time. Cant get any sense from any dealers and I'm about to email FCA Australia. Wish me luck!

The Satnav database is 2013 I think so we always have to run another Smartphone GPS or Garmin as a backup. Pretty poor for a fancy Jeep.

Have read stuff on US forums about this but of course things may be different to Aus.

We have done 50,000km and only problem we've had was a dying battery which was caught in time. A great tow vehicle. Cant get my wife out of it! Hi everyone,I have 2015 Overland Diesel brought new. The satnav change State selection does not work now. It used to work for about 12 months and then something like a software change wrecked it. (Uconnect?)The workaround is to use the voice recognition system which doesn't like my wife shouting at it while she is driving!! A bit of a pain to use frankly.We tow a 3.1t caravan a lot and cross state boundaries all the time. Cant get any sense from any dealers and I'm about to email FCA Australia. Wish me luck!The Satnav database is 2013 I think so we always have to run another Smartphone GPS or Garmin as a backup. Pretty poor for a fancy Jeep.Have read stuff on US forums about this but of course things may be different to Aus.We have done 50,000km and only problem we've had was a dying battery which was caught in time. A great tow vehicle. Cant get my wife out of it!