2006 kj cdr for parts Asking Price: 4000 ONO Make: JEEP Model: CHEROKEE SPORTS 65 LIMITED EDITION Year: 2006 Condition: BODY GOOD - CON ROD THROUGH BLOCK Odometer KM: 230000 Rego State: UN REGISTERED For sale as is (rod through block)



2inch Old Man Emu Lift



Poly Air bags in rear



Diesel Power Chip



Samco Hoses



7V aftermarket steel igniter plugs



New timing belt & water pump kit at 220000



New lower ball joints at 210000



Selling as a complete unit as l do not have the time or equipment to replace engine. Body is straight apart from minor dent on right rear pillar. Interior is clean and damage free. Dealer has advised that the top end is in tack. Please contact via e-mail (hermhouse@virginbroadband.com.au), happy to supply additional information on request. Also advertised on gumtree