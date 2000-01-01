Asking Price:
4000 ONO
Make:
JEEP
Model:
CHEROKEE SPORTS 65 LIMITED EDITION
Year:
2006
Condition:
BODY GOOD - CON ROD THROUGH BLOCK
Odometer KM:
230000
Rego State:
UN REGISTERED
For sale as is (rod through block)
2inch Old Man Emu Lift
Poly Air bags in rear
Diesel Power Chip
Samco Hoses
7V aftermarket steel igniter plugs
New timing belt & water pump kit at 220000
New lower ball joints at 210000
Selling as a complete unit as l do not have the time or equipment to replace engine. Body is straight apart from minor dent on right rear pillar. Interior is clean and damage free. Dealer has advised that the top end is in tack. Please contact via e-mail (hermhouse@virginbroadband.com.au), happy to supply additional information on request. Also advertised on gumtree