Violent shaking - DW or something else
I know this topic has been done to death, no pun intended, but I am confused as to whether death wobble (DW) and violent shaking are the same or are quite different with different causes. I raise this because I have recently had several bad instances of violent vehicle shaking after hitting what I consider to be minor bumps such as the expansion joints on a bridge but I do not experience any vibration or shaking through the steering wheel. I would have thought that if the wheels or front axle are shaking uncontrollably as I have seen in some YouTube videos of DW, then the steering wheel would also be shaking.

I experienced this at 20k when stock standard; installed a 2.5 Terraflex lift and HD panhard rod and no more issues for 60k until recently - vibrations/shakes are worse than ever. All bolts are tight, ball joints good and no apparent abnormal movement in bushes. There is noticeable up/down movement in driver side tie rods, which could be the cause but again I experience no abnormal feedback at the steering wheel.

I consider the problem extremely dangerous, particularly when it is difficult to pull over or stop in traffic. My question is; is what I am experiencing what is commonly referred to as DW or something unrelated and caused by something other than the usual DW suspects.

