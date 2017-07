U0141 Lost communication with Body Control Module A Hi fellow Jeepers,

Have a 07 JKUR starting to do weird things with the instrument panel lights.

It has a error code of U0141. What and where (connections etc) should I check before running to the dealer? Are there any usual suspects or how as anyone resolved this before?

Cheers,

