XJ Turbo Diesel Complete car no rego Asking Price: 1500.00 Make: Jeep Model: XJ Year: 2000 Condition: Used Odometer KM: not sure Rego State: no rego Turbo Diesel XJ with no rego. I bought it as a spare with a cracked head.

I replaced the head & gasket & bolts but did not tighten to the correct specs so it leaked water. Never drove it like that as i saw it leaking.

I have a new head gasket & bolts but am over it.

This is stock standard car. It does have new suspension in it & can be fixed for minimal dollars.

I am selling ALL my stuff to fund my next Jeep.

If i had the time & energy & health i would fix it & sell it for more.



The car for sale is the Stock looking one behind my Lifted one



I am asking $1500 for this car & it comes with everything working except the motor obviously.

It also has 5 x near new tyres.



Please check the for sale section for the sale of my wright off. The one in front has been written off in an accident.



White XJ 01 TD

