58 Minutes Ago
sfedek
sfedek  sfedek is offline
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Concord in Sydney N.S.W.
What Jeep do I drive?: XJ
Default Turbo Diesel XJ Writeoff
Asking Price: $5000
Make: Jeep
Model: XJ
Year: 2001
Condition: used write off
Odometer KM: 17000
Rego State: writeoff
Up for sale is my complete XJ Turbo Diesel.
It was hit on the front right by a P plate driver & written off. Grrr
This was my pride & joy.
No expense was spared on this one!

So we have here 170,000k's
Turbo Diesel 5 speed
Absolutely nothing wrong with anything except the bent chassis in the front.
This car cannot be registered ever again.
Please check out the other XJ Turbo Diesel for sale that was my spare.
You can have the two of these for $6000
The list of stuff you get with this is;
Venair intercooler hoses
3 core copper / brass radiator custom made
New roof linning
40 channel uhf
10 stack cd player
Just had a fresh oil change too.
Cruise control
Dana 30 with 4:10 gears & ARB air locker & WARN locking hubs & Ford brake upgrade
(this diff is 20mm wider each side due to the WARN hubs)
Dana 44 with 4:10 gears & ARB air locker & Ford brake upgrade.
(this diff has been made wider by 20mm each side to suite the front diff)
5 x Ford territory rims with good BFG KM2's + 5 x rims spare if you want to have two sets of rims.
5 speed box attached to a 242 transfer case from a 4.0litre auto. It has a SYE & double cardan & a strengthened tailshaft.
I will throw in another standard gearbox & transfercase as part of the sale if you buy the wreck.
Comes with Ford territory rims to match the wider diffs not to stick out of the gaurds.
Custom made rock sliders.
4.5 front & rear suspension with swaybar disconnects & longer pitman arm & adjusterble heavy duty panhard rod & custom bracket to suite.
****The fuel tank has been sold**** This is the only part that does not come with the car.

The diffs alone are valued more than i am selling the whole car for.
If you have the time & energy get both & build your own beast that will crawl anywhere & not suck heaps of fuel! Just purrr along.
Please PM me with any questions
I would keep both & build one from both but I am over it (I cry everytime I look at it) & my loss is your gain!

I do have some of the parts listed in another thread in the parts section.

Eddy
