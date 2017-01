Jk 2 door soft top Hi



After a vgc jk soft top including sides and back window. 2 door.



Someone decided to cut a big hole in mine with a knife.



Paid $200 last time for a new one so that's my budget.



Eastern suburbs Melbourne ideally. HiAfter a vgc jk soft top including sides and back window. 2 door.Someone decided to cut a big hole in mine with a knife.Paid $200 last time for a new one so that's my budget.Eastern suburbs Melbourne ideally. __________________

2008 2 Door JK CRD auto