Tow Bar for 2004 TJ? I've towed all kinds of trailers and travel trailers, but towing a vehicle is completely new territory for me. Any recommendations for a good tow bar? I'm also curious what others used to tow their Jeep. Also, is it best to mount the tow brackets flush on the front bumper or underneath to the frame?



I'll be towing my 2004 behind my truck camper, so I'll also need to get a hitch extension, so recommendations will be welcome for this, too.



1998 Gunmetal Metallic TJ Sport, 4.0L, 5-spd, Dana 30/35, 3:73, Bridgestone Dueler 30s, Black Hardtop, Magnaflow Exhaust, Airaid, Bulldog Winch Bumper, Mopar Rubicon Fender Flares, Rancho Steering Stablizer, Rancho RS5000X shocks



