Spare tire rotation?? Had to use my spare on the weekend as I had a flat. I've got about 17,000km in them. Is it ok to leave the spare on the rear tires or should I put it back as the spare?? When I asked dealer mechanic last service he said they don't rotate the spare as the difference in size from wear could damage the dif? Is this true??





