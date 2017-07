In 2013 - 2014 fca were selling 1,200 GJC a month, then their poor customer service was brought to light with destroy my jeep and the jingle man not to mention a lot of other publicised bad warranty decisions, so sales fell as low as 200 a month in 2015 - 2016, but the USA office had earmarked enough to come to Australia as if nothing had gone wrong. So there is an abundance of 2015 builds that were not sold and it has taken this long to clear them

Sales last month were up to 700 units, so the GJC is on the way back but it has been a very expensive and slow recovery due to pretty stupid and expensive management warranty decisions

Tell anyone you are thinking about buying a Jeep and more than likely they will look at you as if your making a mistake, such was the bad publicity fca got and with good reason

Shame really as it's quite a good car especially if you tow with it



Bob