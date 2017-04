33" tyres for 9x17 wheels - HELP! Hi guys, I'm wondering if any can shed any light on to this for me...



I've bought some 9x17" dynamic round hole steelies to go on my Unlimited and I'm wanting 33 x 12 or 33 x 12.5 tyres, preferably BFG A/T's.



My problem is, all the tyre places keep telling me they can only supply tyres that equate to 32.5 x 12 - the tyre size being 305/65 R17



Has anyone got a proven tyre size to use to obtain the 33" diameter with 12(+) width?



