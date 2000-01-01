Stalling on warm up cycle I've had this issue intermittently for over a year now and thought it would just be a matter of replacing the TPS, I was wrong...



...after replacing the TPS I still have an intermittent stalling issue, that is until the motor reaches operating temp and then it idles OK?

I was told to have the injectors cleaned and see if that fixes it but does anyone here have any other thoughts on what should I check or replace next?



