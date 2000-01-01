I've had this issue intermittently for over a year now and thought it would just be a matter of replacing the TPS, I was wrong...
...after replacing the TPS I still have an intermittent stalling issue, that is until the motor reaches operating temp and then it idles OK?
I was told to have the injectors cleaned and see if that fixes it but does anyone here have any other thoughts on what should I check or replace next?
01 Manual TJ stock 4.0L K&N 160,000k 3" 33x10's 4.10 lower long arms SYE 4wheel disk's