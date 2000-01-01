WJ 2.7 diesel fuel rail pressure sensor availability Is there any one out there that knows part number for fuel rail pressure sensor for the 2.7 diesel as the mechanic cant find one asap so I can google it or give him the part number, I have an error code for the sensor while I put it in for them to do the number 5 glow plug and finish off some lingering air leaks causing my engine to cough a bit and not go over 3k revs. I have investigated and checked hoses some need to be changed some were tightened. I have investigated the square o - rings but only minimal air seen through the clear hoses now. the supply to filter hose seemed to be the joint culprit along with the filter o - rings and the one way valve on the filter as well (the one with the spring and ballbearing etc). Mercedes quoted $880 for it ..... yes that is right. I got on to Eurostar in Melbourne who quoted me $450 but there must be somewhere a fuel pressure sensor is better priced than this? Any help is grateful Is there any one out there that knows part number for fuel rail pressure sensor for the 2.7 diesel as the mechanic cant find one asap so I can google it or give him the part number, I have an error code for the sensor while I put it in for them to do the number 5 glow plug and finish off some lingering air leaks causing my engine to cough a bit and not go over 3k revs. I have investigated and checked hoses some need to be changed some were tightened. I have investigated the square o - rings but only minimal air seen through the clear hoses now. the supply to filter hose seemed to be the joint culprit along with the filter o - rings and the one way valve on the filter as well (the one with the spring and ballbearing etc). Mercedes quoted $880 for it ..... yes that is right. I got on to Eurostar in Melbourne who quoted me $450 but there must be somewhere a fuel pressure sensor is better priced than this? Any help is grateful