Is there any one out there that knows part number for fuel rail pressure sensor for the 2.7 diesel as the mechanic cant find one asap so I can google it or give him the part number, I have an error code for the sensor while I put it in for them to do the number 5 glow plug and finish off some lingering air leaks causing my engine to cough a bit and not go over 3k revs. I have investigated and checked hoses some need to be changed some were tightened. I have investigated the square o - rings but only minimal air seen through the clear hoses now. the supply to filter hose seemed to be the joint culprit along with the filter o - rings and the one way valve on the filter as well (the one with the spring and ballbearing etc). Mercedes quoted $880 for it ..... yes that is right. I got on to Eurostar in Melbourne who quoted me $450 but there must be somewhere a fuel pressure sensor is better priced than this? Any help is grateful