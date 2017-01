JK hardtop hoist advice Hi folks,



Does anyone have any experience or feedback about the various commercial hardtop hoists available?



Pros, cons anything to be aware of? Availability, best place to buy?



I know I could build my own but that's not gonna happen - would prefer a commercial model.



I was interested in the 'Lange Originals' brand - does anyone have one of their products?



Thanks in advance for your help.



Cheers,



JM. Hi folks,Does anyone have any experience or feedback about the various commercial hardtop hoists available?Pros, cons anything to be aware of? Availability, best place to buy?I know I could build my own but that's not gonna happen - would prefer a commercial model.I was interested in the 'Lange Originals' brand - does anyone have one of their products?Thanks in advance for your help.Cheers,JM.