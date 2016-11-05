





1 24 Minutes Ago nightram Senior Newbie Join Date: Sep 2011 Posts: 92 What Jeep do I drive?: JK Likes: 1 Liked 16 Times in 11 Posts nightram's Garage MY13 JK Wrangler Unlimited Asking Price: 32,000 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Unlimited Sports Year: 2012 MY13 Condition: Good Odometer KM: 86,000 Rego State: SA Only selling as the lease through Smart Salary is nearly up and I would like to get another. Dont worry about where you live as it will be delivered after fresh professional detailing to a major hub near where you live FOR FREE. I have had other buyers keen but unable to secure finance for whatever personal reason they had.



I will also be including the softtop, original wheel rims, original steps and original suspension in case you wish to change things up a bit.



THESE THINGS ARE EXTRA! I wont tell you what is on a standard Wrangler, but I will tell you the things that make the Panda stand out from every other JK.

- Alpine Infinity premium sound system (AU OEM top tier sound system)

- Rugged Ridge front bullbar

- Winch

- 2x 12" driving lights

- 50" driving light

- Rugged ridge light bar

- MBRP roof rack system (strongest on market, imported from US)

- Rhino roof rack

- Xenon flares (not floppy DBOR copycat flares that warp)

- Genuine MOPAR tow system

- 80 Channel UHF that is removable for when the top is off (security)

- Two UHF antennas!

- Achillies XMT 33" tyres (new tyres fitted in mid October)

- Rugged Ridge Grill insert - Rugged Ridge door sill

- Rugged Ridge handle protector

- "Climb in bars" (it is a high car )

- MOPAR Rubicon rock sliders

- Original side steps (if you want them)

- Near new Soft Top (i use hard top or nothing)

- Genuine Jeep floor mats

- Rugged Ridge floor mats. Front, rear and cargo area. (for gettn dirty)

- Additional dash USB port (for phones/nav)

- Black Dog cargo netting

- Swing away Tyre carrier

- Steel Dynamic wheels

- Synergy Jeep JK Track Bar bracket

- Synergy Jeep JK High Steer Drag link

- Synergy Jeep JK Drag flip adapter

- Synergy Jeep JK front lift springs

- Synergy Jeep JK rear lift springs

- Synergy Jeep JK braler line relocation brackets front and rear

- Fox Racing 2.0 Evolution Series Steering stabiliser

- Synergy Jeep JK Heavy duty Fixed front lower control arms

- DBOR Rear swaybar links

- Terraflex Jeep JK Rear trackbar bracket

- Fox Evolution Series Shock

- Synergy Jeep JK Front bump stop

- Synergy Jeep JK Rear Bump stop

- JK Exhaust spacer

- High Country Disconnects

- Rhino Roof basket, side awning and tailgate pockets included.



Don't worry, all servicing have been carried out with Genuine Jeep Dealers and the log books come with the car. It is exceptional value, the pictures do not show it justice. Car will be detailed professionally before delivery.



19/12/16 - Log book servicing c/o by Jeep dealer

5/11/16 - Better pictures.

14/10/16 - NEW Tyres Fitted! 33" Achillies XMT, The last set did 65,000km with room for more.























