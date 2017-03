2006 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle Asking Price: $11000 Make: Jeep Model: Wrangler Year: 2006 Condition: good Odometer KM: 117000 Rego State: active I have a 2006 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle up for sale. In very good condition with only two owners since new.will come with hard and soft top.



Asking $11000 negotiable.

0406059530

byron.abr@gmail.com

I have a 2006 Jeep Wrangler Golden Eagle up for sale. In very good condition with only two owners since new.will come with hard and soft top.Asking $11000 negotiable.0406059530