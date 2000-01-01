Wh Laredo v6 G'day fellas, just a couple of quick questions



I sold my wj a few years back due to needing a work ute, now the work ute needs to go to cater for a new arrival to the family, so I've been looking at the wh series Grand Cherokees.

My questions are , what are the 3.7L v6's in the Laredo like? I do 100km a day so unfortunately the hemi is out 😞 And diesels are out of my price range, I've tried searching the web and all info is on the 4.7, 5.7 and diesels.

Also how is the quadra track 2 off road? I would love something with QD2 but I doubt I'll find something



Thanks for any help

Craigo G'day fellas, just a couple of quick questionsI sold my wj a few years back due to needing a work ute, now the work ute needs to go to cater for a new arrival to the family, so I've been looking at the wh series Grand Cherokees.My questions are , what are the 3.7L v6's in the Laredo like? I do 100km a day so unfortunately the hemi is out 😞 And diesels are out of my price range, I've tried searching the web and all info is on the 4.7, 5.7 and diesels.Also how is the quadra track 2 off road? I would love something with QD2 but I doubt I'll find somethingThanks for any helpCraigo