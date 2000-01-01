Placment of rear flood lights. I am planning to get a rear flood light to be able to light up the area as you drive through the gates, etc. Meaning the light would be on when the rear door closed.



I got no problem with drilling a hole or two through the roof, but the question is where would be the best place for about 30 cm long LED light bar.

Should i mount it on top of the door or roof of the car? The roof is easier in terms of getting the unswitched power from the rear cargo lights.

Any ideas, prons and cons here?



Thanks





