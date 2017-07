XJ Cherokee ARB Bull bar Asking Price: 600 Condition: used Location: Perth Update model XJ cherokee ARB bull bar with indicators and vacuum chamber. All mounting hardware included.

Good condition, must sell as I'm finished with Jeep projects and need to rid myself of all the parts.



Update model XJ cherokee ARB bull bar with indicators and vacuum chamber. All mounting hardware included.Good condition, must sell as I'm finished with Jeep projects and need to rid myself of all the parts.