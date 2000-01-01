Moving back to a Jeep Hey Guys,



After previously owning a KJ Cherokee, numerous patrols and a couple other 4x4s, I'm finally getting back into a Jeep.



I'm downsizing from the 4.2 GU Patrol and getting into a 2006/2007 WH GC. Looking forward to having a nice comfy ride and some refinement



I am a diesel man through and through so the CRD is the only option for me. I've done plenty of reading and am aware of the swirl motor, EGR and oil in the intake issues. Already have a list of things I'll do to the new rig when I get it - GDE tune to turn off EGR and swirl, remove intake (including manifolds) to clean and remove sludge, install provent, make sure the new style intake pipe is installed etc..



I do have a couple of questions though..



1. Do the CRDs come with a factory lift pump in the tank?

2. What scan tool needs to be used to read the Jeep codes, or can a standard OBDII reader be used?

3. I know the usual things to check when buying a 4x4, but is there anything GC specific I should look out for besides the above mentioned issues?

4. Do the petrol and CRDs have the same intake location through the air filter box?

5. Is there a website best used to buy parts, mainly filters, belts etc. or is supercheap the way to go for that stuff?





Cheers,



